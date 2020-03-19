UrduPoint.com
McLaren Mechanic Now Free Of Coronavirus Symptoms

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The UK-based McLaren Formula One team said Wednesday one of their British mechanics who contracted coronavirus in Australia is now symptom-free.

McLaren also revealed seven other staff members who were tested for the disease while quarantined in Melbourne have all returned negative results.

The outfit's withdrawal from the Australian Grand Prix prompted Formula One bosses to cancel the opening race of the new Grand Prix season.

McLaren added their staff members in self-isolation at the team hotel were "doing well and in good spirits".

Team chiefs hope they they will be allowed to return to Britain next week.

"McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results," said a team statement.

"The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms.

"In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend.

"As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities." The mechanic tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday leading the race to be called off before a car had gone on to the grid.

A member of tyre manufacturer Pirelli's staff also contracted COVID-19 while in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, McLaren driver Carlos Sainz revealed he was in self-isolation at his Madrid home despite testing negative for the virus.

