McLaren says to cut 1,200 jobs owing to pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :UK-based sports car maker McLaren said Tuesday it was cutting 1,200 jobs and scaling back its involvement in Formula One racing because of the lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We deeply regret the impact that this restructure will have on all our people, but especially those whose jobs may be affected," the group's executive chairman Paul Walsh said, adding that the cuts "will have a significant impact on the shape and size of our F1 team".