McLaughlin And Muhammad Deliver Olympic Hurdles Epic

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sydney McLaughlin describes her ferocious-but-friendly rivalry with Dalilah Muhammad as iron sharpening iron.

On Wednesday, the two greatest women's 400m hurdlers in track and field history dragged each other to gold and silver.

The latest chapter of the two Americans' heavyweight double act lived up to its blockbuster billing, with McLaughlin dethroning 2016 Olympic champion Muhammad in spectacular fashion, smashing her own world record to take gold in 51.46 seconds.

Muhammad, who this year battled Covid-19 and injuries to both hamstrings to make it to Tokyo, took silver in 51.58sec -- well inside McLaughlin's old world best of 51.90sec set in June.

It was the fourth time since 2019 that Muhammad and McLaughlin have met in a championship setting. On each occasion the world record has fallen.

"I think it's just iron sharpening iron," McLaughlin said after the epic clash.

"You need somebody who's going to push you to your best and that's what we do so well," the 21-year-old added.

"Every time we step on the track it's always something fast." Muhammad, the reigning world champion, echoed McLaughlin's remarks as she reflected on a race that she had led coming off the final hurdle before she was reeled in just metres short of the line.

"When you have someone as strong a competitor as Sydney, you can't mess up and that's where the pressure really lies -- not having any room for error," Muhammad said.

"I'm truly happy with the performance that both of us have put on and kudos to Sydney."Both women smiled and embraced after Wednesday's classic duel in blazing sunshine at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

