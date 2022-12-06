UrduPoint.com

McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis Win World Athlete Of The Year Awards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Paris, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Swedish high-jumper Mondo Duplantis won the World Athlete of the year awards on Monday.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world women's 400m hurdles record twice while Duplantis won a second Diamond League trophy.

US-born Swede Duplantis has gone on to totally dominate his event this year, winning the men's world indoor title in Belgrade in March and world outdoor gold in Oregon in July.

Both titles were claimed in world record heights of 6.20 and 6.21 metres respectively and he also sealed European gold in Munich.

McLaughlin clocked an astonishing 50.68 seconds in July obliterating her own world record by more than half a second.

McLaughlin also won Olympic gold last year in Tokyo in a then-world record.

