UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McPhee Flies From Back Of Pack To Win San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

McPhee flies from back of pack to win San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :John McPhee fired himself back into contention in the Moto3 championship on Sunday after winning the San Marino Grand Prix and closing in on overall leader Albert Arenas, who crashed out.

Briton McPhee is third in the standings, 14 points behind Arenas, after surging to the front from 17th place on the starting grid and pipping Japanese rider Ai Ogura, who had started in pole position, by 0.037sec.

"It was a crazy race. Starting 17th on the grid was very difficult," said the Scot.

"When I found myself around 12th position I said to myself, 'I'm not going to stop there' and I kept pushing."The 26-year-old Honda rider won his second race in that class after taking the honours in France last year.

Related Topics

France Honda San Marino Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

11 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

1 hour ago

FTA issues new basic tax information bulletin

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.