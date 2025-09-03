MD SIDB visits Art & Crafts Gallery, reviews activities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Hameed Khan, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Art & Crafts Gallery in the Federal capital Islamabad.

The purpose of the visit was to review the gallery’s ongoing activities, current performance and future outlook, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Gallery In-charge, Atiq-ur-Rehman Shah, gave a comprehensive briefing to the Managing Director regarding various aspects of the gallery, its key initiatives and long-term objectives.

The Pakistan Art & Crafts Gallery Islamabad serves as a vibrant platform for the promotion, exhibition and recognition of traditional and cultural artifacts produced across various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The gallery not only showcases the province’s rich cultural heritage rather also acts as a branding hub for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the federal capital, providing artisans a meaningful opportunity to exhibit their skills and craftsmanship.

Abdul Hameed Khan appreciated the dedication and efforts of the gallery staff and expressed satisfaction over the institution’s performance.

Commending their commitment and services, he also penned his remarks in the visitors’ book, acknowledging the role of the gallery in cultural promotion.

