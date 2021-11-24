UrduPoint.com

Means Of Production Prices Fall In China

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Most of capital goods monitored by the Chinese government registered lower prices in mid-November compared with early November, official data showed Wednesday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 14 reported rising prices during the period, 35 registered lower prices, while one saw price remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices gained 5.4 percent in mid-November compared with that in early November.

The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

