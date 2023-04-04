Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Means Of Production Prices Fall In China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Means of production prices fall in China

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Most of the capital goods in China posted lower prices in mid-March compared with early March, official data showed Tuesday.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 11 posted rising prices, 37 registered lower prices and two remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Hog prices dropped 4.4 percent in mid-March to 15.1 Yuan (about 2.2 U.S. Dollars) per kg, NBS data showed.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

Related Topics

China March Government

Recent Stories

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

36 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

44 minutes ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

44 minutes ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

44 minutes ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

45 minutes ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.