Means of production prices mixed in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Prices of the capital goods monitored by the Chinese government were mixed in mid-November compared with early November 2022, according to official data.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 24 saw their prices increase, 24 registered lower prices, and two saw prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The hog price went down 5.1 percent in mid-November to 24.3 Yuan (about 3.4 U.S. Dollars) per kg.