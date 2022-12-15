UrduPoint.com

Means Of Production Prices Rise In China

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:Most of the capital goods monitored by the Chinese government posted higher prices in early December compared with late November this year, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 29 saw their prices increase, while 18 posted lower prices, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog price dropped 2.2 percent in early December to 22 Yuan (about 3.17 U.S. Dollars) per kg.

