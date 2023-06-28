Means of production prices rise in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in mid-June compared with early June, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 26 reported higher prices in the period, 21 saw price declines, and the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Specifically, the price of liquefied natural gas led the growth, rising 5.8 percent in mid-June compared with early June, while the price for anthracite fell 11.2 percent, marking the biggest decline.

During the same period, the price of ribbed steel bars went up 2.1 percent, and that of liquefied petroleum gas decreased by 5 percent. Hog price remained flat, NBS data also revealed.