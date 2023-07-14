Means of production prices rise in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in early July compared with late June, official data showed Friday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 35 reported higher prices in the period, 12 saw price declines, while the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Specifically, the price of liquefied natural gas went up 0.5 percent in early July compared with late June, while the price for liquefied petroleum gas decreased by 1.6 percent.

During the same period, the hog price rose 2.2 percent, NBS data also revealed.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.