Open Menu

Means Of Production Prices Rise In China

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Means of production prices rise in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in early July compared with late June, official data showed Friday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 35 reported higher prices in the period, 12 saw price declines, while the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Specifically, the price of liquefied natural gas went up 0.5 percent in early July compared with late June, while the price for liquefied petroleum gas decreased by 1.6 percent.

During the same period, the hog price rose 2.2 percent, NBS data also revealed.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

Related Topics

China Same Price June July Gas

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

7 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

1 hour ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

13 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

13 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

14 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous