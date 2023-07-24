Open Menu

Means Of Production Prices Rise In China

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Means of production prices rise in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in mid-July compared with early July, official data showed Monday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 30 reported higher prices in the period, 17 saw price declines, while the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Specifically, the price for liquefied petroleum gas went up 2.1 percent in mid-July compared with early July, while the liquefied natural gas price decreased by 3.4 percent.

During the same period, the hog price dropped 1.4 percent, NBS data also revealed.

