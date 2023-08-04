Means of production prices rise in China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) --:Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in late July compared with mid-July, official data showed Friday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 39 reported higher prices in this period, seven saw price declines, and the prices of four remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Specifically, the price for liquefied petroleum gas went up 6.1 percent in late July compared with mid-July, while the liquefied natural gas price decreased by 3.3 percent. The price of ribbed steel bars rose 1.8 percent, and that of coking coal climbed 6.9 percent.

During the same period, hog price was up 8.6 percent, the NBS data revealed.

The figures, release