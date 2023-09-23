Open Menu

Media Minister Inaugurates 'Saudi Arabia's History Exhibition'

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RIYADH, September 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Minister of Media and Chairman of board of Directors of Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, inaugurated 'Saudi Arabia's History Exhibition' at the SPA headquarters the other day.

The exhibition was held in celebration of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom as an initiative by the SPA, in line with its national media role and in furtherance of its educational and informational missions.

The minister of media and the attendees toured the exhibition, which was prepared in an interactive style with visual techniques depicting the stages of the Saudi state's history.

The exhibition followed a chronological timeline, starting from the establishment of the first Saudi state over three centuries ago, passing through the second Saudi state, and leading to the third Saudi state. It culminated with the announcement by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud unifying the nation under the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition also highlighted the beginning of the modern state and its development through the reigns of kings, reaching the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The exhibition showcased the Kingdom's vibrant present and promising future.

SPA President Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran, expressed honor of the Saudi media system in inaugurating 'Saudi Arabia's History Exhibition' prepared and organized by the SPA on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom.

He emphasized the role of SPA in aligning with the developmental approach of the national media sector amid the ongoing progress and growth in the Kingdom within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

Attending the exhibition were Ambassador of Qatar, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah; Charg� d'Affaires at the Embassy of Kuwait, Mubarak bin Mohammed Al-Samhan; Ambassador of China, Chen Wei Cheng; Ambassador of T�rkiye, Fatih Ulusoy; Ambassador of Malaysia, Datuk Wan Zaidi; Ambassador of Iraq, Safia Taleb Al-Suhail; and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy, Alison Dilworth.

