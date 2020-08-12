Media mogul Sumner Redstone dead at 97

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Sumner Redstone, who built up a media empire that includes ViacomCBS, died at the age of 97, National Amusements announced Wednesday.

Redstone grew his company from a modest drive-in movie chain and maintained leadership of the enterprise and prominence in the media industry well into his 80s.

In 2016, CBS announced his resignation as executive chairman amid questions over his health and mental competency.

Redstone passed away Tuesday night, National Amusements said in a statement.