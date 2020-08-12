UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dead At 97

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dead at 97

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Sumner Redstone, who built up a media empire that includes ViacomCBS, died at the age of 97, National Amusements announced Wednesday.

Redstone grew his company from a modest drive-in movie chain and maintained leadership of the enterprise and prominence in the media industry well into his 80s.

In 2016, CBS announced his resignation as executive chairman amid questions over his health and mental competency.

Redstone passed away Tuesday night, National Amusements said in a statement.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Company Died Enterprise 2016 Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

8 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

8 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

8 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.