Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp board: statement

New York, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Former 21st Century Fox chief executive James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from News Corp's board, according to a document released Friday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to a letter sent by James Murdoch to the board, the decision was due to "disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."