Media Scion James Murdoch Quits News Corp Board: Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:00 AM

New York, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Former 21st Century Fox chief executive James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from News Corp's board, according to a document released Friday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to a letter sent by James Murdoch to the board, the decision was due to "disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

