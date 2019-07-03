Mediators call on Sudan generals, protesters to resume talks Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :African Union and Ethiopian mediators said they have invited Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders to resume talks Wednesday on creating a governing body for the country.

"We have invited the two parties for a meeting tomorrow, and we have fixed for them a time and place," said African Union envoy Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt at a joint press conference with his Ethiopian counterpart Mahmoud Dirir.