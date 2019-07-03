UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mediators Call On Sudan Generals, Protesters To Resume Talks Wednesday

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Mediators call on Sudan generals, protesters to resume talks Wednesday

Khartoum, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :African Union and Ethiopian mediators said they have invited Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders to resume talks Wednesday on creating a new governing body for the country.

"We have invited the two parties for a meeting tomorrow, and we have fixed for them a time and place," said African Union envoy Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt at a joint press conference with his Ethiopian counterpart Mahmoud Dirir.

Negotiations between the generals and protest leaders collapsed in May over the make-up of the governing body and who should lead it -- a civilian or soldier.

The mediators have come up with a compromise to resolve the crisis that has rocked Sudan for months, following the military ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April after widespread protest.

"The document has been presented to the two parties and they considered it as a good base for negotiations," Lebatt said, without detailing where talks would take place.

But Ethiopian envoy Dirir cautioned that there remained "one point where opinions are conflicting" over the governing body.

Tensions remain high between the two sides following a June 3 crackdown by men in military fatigues on a protest camp which left dozens dead.

On Sunday tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied against the ruling generals, urging them to hand power to a civilian administration.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Lead Sudan April May June Sunday

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

41 minutes ago

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

23 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

23 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

23 minutes ago

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

23 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.