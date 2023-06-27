Open Menu

Medical Aid Provided As Many Pilgrims Suffer Heat Exhaustion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) ::A large number of pilgrims including men and women, taking part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, were found suffering from heat exhaustion and provided emergency medical aid as the temperature on Tuesday touched 45 C mark in Arafat.

Basically, heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness that can occur after a person is exposed to high temperatures and is often accompanied by dehydration.

In view of the prediction for high temperatures, Health Ministry warned pilgrims about heat exhaustion as they were taking part in the annual pilgrimage and gathered at Arafat and Jabl-e-Rahmah.

Eyewitnesses said many people suffered dehydration, profuse sweating, fainting, fatigue, headaches, vomiting, and pale skin, but elaborate arrangements were made to ensure medical aid for such intending pilgrims near Nimera Mosque, Jabl-e-Rahmah and other locations of Arafat.

Many locals including security men were found water spraying on walking pilgrims to beat the heat.

The Ministry emphasized that using umbrellas, drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding physical exertion, and following health guidelines can help protect pilgrims from heatstroke or heat stress.

Meanwhile, Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday reported that some 217 hospital beds have been allocated in case of heat strokes among pilgrims while authorities distributed 10,000 umbrellas to pilgrims.

Zamzam water was also available across the sites for them to drink as they carry along on their journey.

