UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Arm Of China's JD.com Surges 34% On HK Debut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Medical arm of China's JD.com surges 34% on HK debut

Hong Kong, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The medical arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com soared 34 percent in the first few minutes of its debut on the Hong Kong stock market Tuesday morning after raising HK$27 billion ($3.5 billion) in an initial public offering.

JD Health's share price hit HK$94.50, well above its listing price of HK$70.58.

JD Health International's share sale, the biggest IPO in the financial hub this year, comes after its parent raised around $4 billion in the city and on the back of a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic.

That share price values the company, China's biggest online healthcare platform and retail pharmacy, at as much as 28.5 billion.

Hong Kong has seen a spate of IPOs in 2020, delivering a shot in the arm for the city after a turbulent couple of years that have been blighted by sometimes-violent democracy protests, the coronavirus and fallout from China's new national security law.

JD.com's sale in June came around the same time as another tech firm, NetEase, raised $2.7 billion and followed Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's $4.3-billion listing in January.

However, the share market was dealt a blow earlier this month when Ant Group, the financial arm of JD rival Alibaba, was forced to pull its world-record $35 billion listing under pressure from Chinese authorities.

But Tuesday's debut performance by JD Health showed the city remains an attractive location for listings.

JD Health's total revenue rose to 8.8 billion Yuan ($1.34 billion) in the first half of 2020 from 5 billion yuan in the same period last year, it said in its prospectus.

Chinese tech companies are increasingly looking to move into digital healthcare after months of lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which emerged in central China late last year.

Related Topics

China Democracy Company Sale Hong Kong Same Price Hub January June 2020 Market From Share Allied Rental Modarba Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

7 hours ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

9 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

9 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

9 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.