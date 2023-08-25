Open Menu

Medical Team At King Saud University Identifies Genetic Mutation That Causes FVH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Medical team at King Saud university identifies genetic mutation that causes FVH

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A medical and research team from the College of Medicine at King Saud University successfully identified a genetic mutation that causes fulminant viral hepatitis (FVH) in patients with hepatitis A.

The team of the college's Department of Pediatrics made the scientific identification in collaboration with laboratory immunologists from Rockefeller University in New York and Paris Cit� University in France. The college's team included Doctors Rabih Halwani, Saleh Al-Muhsen, Fahad Al-Sohime, and Zobaida Al-Sum.

The article announcing this scientific identification was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.

