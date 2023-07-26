Open Menu

Mediterranean Sea Broke Daily Temperature Record Monday: Spanish Researchers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday during an exceptional heatwave, Spanish researchers told AFP on Tuesday.

"We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71C," Spain's Institute of Marine Sciences said, analyzing data from the satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.

"The last record was on August 23, 2003, with a median value of 28.25C," it added.

These findings are yet to be confirmed by Copernicus.

Copernicus recently said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C, which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Such temperatures threaten marine life. During earlier heatwaves between 2015 and 2019 about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated.

The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body, had warned that there was a drastic change in the marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean since the 1980s with a decline in biodiversity and the arrival of several invasive species.

IPCC experts have warned that more than 20 percent of fish and invertebrates caught in the Mediterranean could disappear by 2060 if global warming exceeded the 1.5C target.

Related Topics

United Nations Paris Spain June July August 2015 2019 From Agreement Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

43 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

58 minutes ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

1 hour ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

1 hour ago
Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

1 hour ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

1 hour ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

1 hour ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law i ..

Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law in Free Zones

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous