UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Backs Federer To Win Wimbledon When 'he's 50'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Medvedev backs Federer to win Wimbledon when 'he's 50'

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Colourful Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev on Sunday backed Roger Federer to be winning Wimbledon "at 50" after the Swiss veteran pulled out of the French Open.

Federer, the 20-time major winner, withdrew from the tournament despite having already reached the last 16.

"We all know that a Grand Slam is still a goal for him. I think Wimbledon always is even when he will be 50 years old," said Medvedev.

"It's a great chance for him. He wants to do his best to prepare." Federer, who turns 40 in two months' time, said he was withdrawing from Roland Garros, opting to focus on his Primary objective of winning a ninth Wimbledon title.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery," he said.

Federer battled over three and a half hours until 12:45 Sunday morning to reach the last 16 with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win over 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer.

He was due back on court on Monday to tackle Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev said those criticising Federer for withdrawing after the match and not before which would have allowed a fit Koepfer to progress were mistaken.

"If Koepfer wants to be in the next round, sorry, he needed to beat Roger," said Medevedev.

"It doesn't matter if he retires after. That's how tennis is, to be in the next round, you need to beat your opponent." "I don't see why he should be criticised. At the same time I understand people who do it. Me, I won't criticise him." Medvedev made the French Open quarter-finals for the first time and will tackle Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last four.

Medvedev, who had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year, defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in his last 16 tie.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist in 2020, eased past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Road Progress Same Spain Chile Roger Federer Sunday 2020 All From Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

23 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

23 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

23 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.