UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Beats Heat And Dimitrov While Zverev Advances

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Medvedev beats heat and Dimitrov while Zverev advances

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Top seed Daniil Medvedev reached the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fellow former champion Grigor Dimitrov.

The Russian world number two stretched his record against the Bulgarian to 3-1. Medvedev won the Cincinnati title in 2019 while Dimitrov took the trophy at the key US Open warm-up event in 2017.

Medvedev, the champion in Toronto last weekend, will next face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3).

"What makes it tough, it's two weeks in a row against the best players in the world," Medvedev said. "I'm still young, healthy and feeling 100%, so that is why I want to try and do it." Medvedev had to deal with the draining heat and summer humidity during his 90-minute win. The 25-year-old from Moscow fired a modest seven aces and broke four times.

Benoit Paire took advantage of John Isner's failing fitness with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1 triumph to move into the last eight.

The moody Frenchman, struggling for motivation at the fan-free events which have characterized much of the Covid-19 tennis era, came alive with the Cincinnati stands at full capacity and masks a rare sight.

Isner, who won the Atlanta title and got to the Toronto semi-finals at the weekend, appeared unable to cope with the demanding conditions.

"I'm glad to win. It was not easy out there," Paire said. "It makes all the difference, though, to play in front of fans." Isner began the third set with three double-faults in a row to lose serve and from then on was barely able to lift his racquet against Paire, who has never been this far at Cincinnati.

The 50th-ranked Frenchman worked for almost two and a half hours to advance despite producing 20 double-faults -- just three off his all-time "record" of 23 during a first-round loss at the Australian Open in February.

Isner just barely out-aced his opponent 18 to 16 and was hardly able to stretch his racquet in the closing stages as his resources drained away.

Third-seeded Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev got past Argentine Guido Pella with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 result in 73 minutes while never facing a break point.

- No. 1 Barty advances - In the women's draw, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty powered into the quarter-finals 6-0, 6-2 over Victoria Azarenka.

The top seed from Australia, playing her first event since an opening-round Tokyo Olympic loss, needed 72 minutes to advance as she works to find hard-court form in her only US Open run-up event.

"I was able to look after my own service games pretty well," Barty said. "Sometimes a scoreline in tennis can fool you.

"Even though it was quite a convincing score, for most of that match, each and every game there were crucial points.

"I felt like I was able to win a lot of those big points today. Getting ahead early in games was really helpful." Two-time grand Slam winner Azarenka won the title a year ago, when it was played in New York on the site of the Open in front of empty stands due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Barty improved to 13-1 over top-20 opponents this season and will next face off against fellow French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

Anelique Kerber marked her 10th Cincinnati appearance by defeating Jelena Ostapenko in a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 fightback.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Moscow Russia Victoria Young Toronto Tokyo Cincinnati Atlanta New York Poland SITE Turkish Lira February Women 2017 2019 Gold Olympics Australian Open Event All From Best Top US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

10 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.