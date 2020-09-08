UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Bolts Into US Open Quarter-finals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Third seed Daniil Medvedev sped into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday, blowing away unseeded American Frances Tiafoe in just 1hr 38 min.

Medvedev clinched the first set 6-4, before shifting gears and playing like he had an urgent appointment to get to elsewhere.

He took the second set 6-1 in 32 minutes before racing to a 6-0 win in a third that lasted just 27 minutes.

Medvedev hit 25 winners compared to just seven for Tiafoe.

The American hit 32 unforced errors to Medvedev's 18.

"I was lucky enough to get the early break, relax a little bit and then I started playing amazing tennis after that," Medvedev said.

"I'm pleased with the fact that I've won all of these sets and didn't have to stay long on the court. That's always good when you're playing a Grand Slam," he added.

The 24-year-old Russian, runner-up at the US Open last year, will play tenth-seeded compatriot Andrey Rublev on Wednesday for a spot in the last-four.

