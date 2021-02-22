Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev broke into the top three for the first time in Monday's ATP rankings, while Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev shot up 72 places after his shock run to the Australian Open semi-finals.

Medvedev finished runner-up at a Grand Slam for the second time as he was swept aside by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final in Melbourne, the Serb collecting his 18th major title.

Former US Open finalist Medvedev switched spots with Dominic Thiem, who slipped to fourth after he was demolished by Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the last 16.

Bulgarian Dimitrov returned to the top 20 but the biggest move was Karatsev, a qualifier who became the first man in the Open era to reach the semi-finals of a major on a main draw debut.

Karatsev, 27, rose from 114th to 42nd after knocking out three seeds before his dream run was ended by Djokovic in the last four.

The win reinforced Djokovic's status as world number one, guaranteeing he will mark his 311th week there as of March 8, surpassing Roger Federer's record of 310.

ATP rankings as of February 22: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12030 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850 3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9735 (+1) 4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125 (-1) 5. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6595 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5615 8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4609 9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3480 10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480 11. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2910 (+1) 12. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860 (-1) 13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2710 14. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2630 15. David Goffin (BEL) 2600 16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2585 17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2575 (+4) 18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2535 (-1) 19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2516 20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2365 (-2) Selected:42. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 1382 (+72)