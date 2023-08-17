Open Menu

Medvedev Doubles Down With Another Defeat Of Musetti

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev backed up last week's win over Lorenzo Musetti with a repeat performance on Wednesday at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The third seed, who won the title here in 2019, needed just 77 minutes to dispatch the Italian 6-3, 6-2 after also having beaten him six days ago in Toronto.

Medvedev turned in an efficient victory as he lined up match point with an overhead smash and finished off with a service winner.

He advanced to the third round with 19 winners and 21 unforced errors while his opponent could manage just seven winners.

"This was my first Masters 1000 title," Medvedev said. "So I always have special memories here.

"Every match at this level is tough. If you play five percent worse you would lose. It's just about small gaps. I'm happy to win this one." Medvedev has been the model of consistency, earning a tour-leading 23 match wins this season in Masters events, triumphs which have yielded Masters titles in Miami and Rome.

"I don't do it all the time, but every time I step onto the court I try to win. The more I do that the better I feel," he said. "Today I managed to be a bit better in the important moments. I got better and better as the match went on." Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner had a low-key 22nd birthday, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to qualifier Dusan Lajovic three days after winning the Toronto Masters title.

The Italian eighth seed lost for the first time this season in an opening round after 13 winning starts.

Alexander Zverev, the 2021 champion, moved into a third-round showdown with Medvedev, putting out Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-4.

Medvedev leads the German 9-6 in their rivalry and has won three of the past four meetings.

Toronto semi-finalist Tommy Paul was slotted in as the next opponent for top seed Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) defeat of Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

American ninth seed Taylor Fritz defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

In the WTA draw, world number one Iga Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-0 sweep of American Danielle Collins to reach the third round on the first dry day of the week.

The Pole, who lost a Montreal semi-final to Jessica Pegula, defeated Collins last week and took just 61 minutes to do it again here.

"It was hard to say if this match was perfect," Swiatek said. "I've only trained once here.

"But conditions are different to Montreal. I came with no expectations, I just wanted to work on some of my goals on court.

"I wanted to adjust my game better." Swiatek, who has 72 weeks on the number one WTA ranking, called her performance "really solid" and added, "I didn't have a lot of unforced errors and I was proactive from beginning to end." - 'Sorry to my racquet' - Top American Pegula relied on an angry racquet smash to reset her game after losing the opening set to Martina Trevisan of Italy.

The third seed, who won the Montreal title at the weekend, reversed her fortunes for a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 6-3 win to reach the third round.

"Sorry to my racquet," she said. "I was not so positive today, but the crowd really helped me out.

"It was a super-quick turnaround for me from Canada. Conditions here are very different and that's always going to be trouble. The ball really flies." The winner, whose Cincinnati best is a pair of quarter-finals, said that she was quickly handed a new racquet by the tournament stringer as she calmed herself to begin the second set afresh.

She quickly found form to advance in just under two and a half hours as she broke Trevisan eight times.

Tenth-seeded Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova advanced past Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-2. She will next play American Sloane Stephens.

