Open Menu

Medvedev Douses Rublev To Reach US Open Semis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Medvedev douses Rublev to reach US Open semis

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev defeated fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in scorching conditions Wednesday to reach his fourth US Open semi-final and set up a possible meeting with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Third seed Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, rallied from a break down in all three sets as he condemned a frustrated Rublev to a ninth straight Grand Slam quarter-final loss.

Medvedev will play Alcaraz or German 12th seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final after an energy-sapping duel against the eighth-ranked Rublev as the temperature hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in New York.

At one point during the third set Medvedev muttered to a nearby tv camera "one player is going to die and they're going to see" as he grabbed a towel mid-game.

"The conditions were brutal. The only good thing is that both players suffer, so it's tough for both of us," Medvedev said after the 2hr 48min encounter, during which the extreme heat policy was in effect.

"At the end of the first set I kind of couldn't see the ball anymore. I kind of just played with sensations.

" Medvedev overturned a 3-0 defeat in the opening set in a repeat of their 2020 quarter-final here.

He dropped serve twice in the second set but hit back for a 4-3 lead before summoning the trainer complaining of breathing difficulties.

Medvedev resisted three break points the very next game and broke once more to claim a two-set lead.

Both players repeatedly placed towels packed with ice around their necks at changeovers, hunching over at times after draining rallies, while Medvedev took puffs from an inhaler.

Rublev twice surged in front in the third set only for Medvedev to respond on both occasions, sealing victory in a marathon final game courtesy of his nine break of the match.

"I know he never gives up. The thing is he knows I never (give up) too," said Medvedev.

"A few moments in the third set he was up a break.

"I couldn't wait to go to the cold shower, but the thing about that is when you come out either you can't move because your body blocks or you feel better.

"I just thought I don't care, I'm just going to do it, but I didn't need to, so I am going to do it now."

Related Topics

Russia German Marathon Lead New York Sunday 2020 TV All From US Open

Recent Stories

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

9 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

9 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

9 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

9 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

9 hours ago
US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

9 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

9 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

9 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

9 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

9 hours ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous