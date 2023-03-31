UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Ends Run Of US Qualifier Eubanks At Miami Open

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Miami Gardens, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev ended American qualifier Christopher Eubanks' impressive run at the Miami Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in their quarter-final on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Eubanks was playing in his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final after upsetting Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere and Croatia's 17th-ranked Borna Coric.

The 6-foot-7 (2.01m), big-serving Eubanks showed no signs of nerves, holding his first two serves, but he was unable to take advantage of five break-points in a thrilling fourth game.

A half hour rain-break appeared to disrupt Eubanks' momentum, however, and he was broken on his first service game after the resumption of play, going long and allowing Medvedev to take a 4-3 lead.

The Russian, who after the break noticeably stepped further into the second serve, broke again to take the first set, but Eubanks was not about to roll over against the world number five.

In the sixth game of the second set, Medvedev won a great rally at the net to go 4-2 up but Eubanks again showed his character to break back and keep his hopes alive.

Eubanks saved two match points as Medvedev looked to break him and avoid a deciding set, but then on the third match point he messed up a straightforward volley, putting it out and ending his resistance.

The American, who will move from 119th to 85th in the ATP rankings, said Medvedev had shown the ruthlessness that exists at the top level of the game.

"The mistakes are going to be amplified at this level. Little things, missed opportunities, that maybe in some tournaments I've played in the past or (against) some opponents don't seem like such a big deal," he said.

"There are no easy games (at this level). I think that is the best way to describe the step up in level. Holds don't come easy and breaks definitely don't come easy." Medvedev has now won 22 of his past 23 matches, capturing titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai during that run and reaching the final in Indian Wells, where he lost to world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

"I have never had such a good start to the season. A lot of matches won, tournaments won. I am really happy," Medvedev said.

"I was disappointed at Indian Wells when my streak ended but the only thing you can do is begin a new streak and I am happy I was able to bring my form into Miami."Alcaraz was in action later in his last eight meeting with another American, Taylor Fritz.

