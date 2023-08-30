Open Menu

Medvedev Fine To Take US Open Back Seat To Alcaraz, Djokovic

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Medvedev fine to take US Open back seat to Alcaraz, Djokovic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Third seed Daniil Medvedev said Tuesday he was happy to fly under the radar at the US Open with much of the spotlight fixed on Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York, raced into the second round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Hungary's Attila Balazs.

He pumped 41 winners past unranked journeyman Balazs in a one-sided encounter lasting 74 minutes, lining up a meeting with Australian Christopher O'Connell in the next round.

"It's always good to start well. I'm happy with my performance," said Medvedev.

The world number three, who was also runner-up to Rafael Nadal here in 2019, is a self-confessed "hard-court specialist" but is garnering much less attention compared to Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Top seed Alcaraz is the defending champion while Djokovic, who will return to number one after the tournament, is seeking a fourth US Open crown and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

