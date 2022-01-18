UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Plays Down Missing Djokovic As He Begins Title Charge

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Daniil Medvedev has played down talk of being the Australian Open favourite in the absence of nine-time winner Novak Djokovic as he made a winning start to his campaign in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Russian world number two, who is looking for back-to-back Grand Slam crowns after beating Djokovic in last year's US Open final, negotiated an unruffled 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in 1hr 54min on Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev is aiming to go one better than last year's losing final appearance against Djokovic -- and with the world number one back home in Serbia after his deportation, the Russian is the prime candidate for the title.

"It cannot change my approach, because it's still seven tough matches to win," Medvedev said.

"It was the same at the US Open. I had six tough matches against tough opponents to get in the final and then I had Novak to beat," he explained.

"And it's the same, no matter how I do here, how far I go, if I'm in the final, who I play, it's not gonna be easy and you need to show your best to win a slam."

