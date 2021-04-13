UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Positive For Covid-19, Withdraws From Monte Carlo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Medvedev positive for Covid-19, withdraws from Monte Carlo

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19, the ATP Tour announced on Tuesday.

"It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible," the Russian world number two said in an ATP statement.

Medvedev, who practised with Rafael Nadal on Monday, the day of his positive test, has been placed in quarantine, "and continues to be monitored by the Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team", the statement added.

Medvedev, a finalist in Monte Carlo in 2019, had a first round bye and has been replaced in the singles second round where he was due to play either Fili or Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wednesday.

As a Monaco resident the 25-year-old was allowed to reside at his home, in contrast to other players who are living in strict bio-secure bubble accommodation.

Runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open this year, he took over the number two ATP ranking with his victory at Marseille in March.

He was due on court in Monte Carlo following his upset quarter-final defeat to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Miami Open at the start of the month.

Related Topics

World Russia Marseille Monaco Miami Rafael Nadal March 2019 Australian Open From Court

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

4 minutes ago

Russia accuses US, NATO of turning Ukraine into 'p ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Diplomat Says G7 Statements Do Not Contrib ..

48 seconds ago

NATO Stands With Ukraine, Allies Provide Support t ..

50 seconds ago

Merkel's govt agrees law on curfews, tougher virus ..

51 seconds ago

CTD arrests two militants of banned SRA

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.