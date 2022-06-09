(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Dmitry Medvedev as Russian president chomped on a burger at an American diner with Barack Obama, praised independent media and made ambitious promises of reform to create a more open Russia.

But with the Kremlin's war against Ukraine raging for over three months, he now vows to make enemies of Russia "disappear", warns of military strikes on the West and darkly comments the "horsemen of the apocalypse" are on their way.

What happened to Medvedev, 56, president from 2008-2012 and premier from 2012-2020, once seen by admirers as Russia's great hope for reform? His path is also emblematic of that of Russia over the last two decades, as the country swung from a potential reliable member of the international system to the current isolation, inwardness and radicalism.

"Dmitry Medvedev is, it seems, trying to demonstrate his relevance -- and loyalty -- in a system that has become markedly more hawkish and less tolerant of shades of grey," said Ben Noble, associate professor of Russian politics at University College London.

As president, Medvedev never stepped out of the shadow of Vladimir Putin, his fellow Saint Petersburger to whom he owes his political career.

Putin in 2008 had to switch jobs, becoming premier in order not to break constitutional rules, with Medvedev assuming the presidency. Putin returned to the Kremlin in 2012 as Medvedev stepped aside.

He became prime minister -- dubbed a Putin-Medvedev "castling" in Russia -- before becoming deputy chairman of the national security council eight years later.