Medvedev To Face Tsitsipas In French Open Quarter-finals

Faizan Hashmi 24 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Medvedev to face Tsitsipas in French Open quarter-finals

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia made the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday and will tackle Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last four.

Medvedev, who had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year, defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in his last 16 tie.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist in 2020, eased past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

