Medvedev, Tsitsipas Out As Upsets Dominate Indian Wells

Published March 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Daniil Medvedev was sent crashing out of the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils on Monday that ended the Russian's three-week reign as world number one.

On a day of upsets in the California desert, Medvedev was the highest profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils.

The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby.

Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world number one since 2009 with a superb display to dispose of US Open champion Medvedev.

The defeat means Novak Djokovic will on Monday return to the top of the world rankings, three weeks after Medvedev became number one.

Monfils sealed victory in 2hr 6min after converting his sixth match point.

"I'm in my zone and I'm a tough opponent for anyone," Monfils said. "It's been a long time since I've beaten a world number one, so I'm pretty happy." Reigning US Open champion Medvedev had looked to be in control after taking the first set immediately after breaking Monfils for a 5-4 lead.

But after Monfils took the second set -- clinching with a cheeky underarm serve -- Medvedev's composure evaporated in the decider.

The Russian earned a code violation for smashing his racket in frustration after being broken in the first game, and Monfils raced through the gears to seal a deserved victory.

Medvedev said he would aim to reclaim his number one ranking at the Miami Open next week.

"Now I know I'm going to lose it (the ranking), so I have Miami to try to get it back," Medvedev said.

"Usually feeling a little bit better in Miami in terms of tennis, so we'll try to play good there.

