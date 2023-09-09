Open Menu

Medvedev Unseats Alcaraz To Book Djokovic Rematch In US Open Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Medvedev unseats Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a US Open thriller on Friday to set up a repeat of the final from two years ago against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop Alcaraz in his quest to become the first back-to-back men's winner in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

"I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except from the third set," said Medvedev.

"He (Alcaraz) is honestly just really unbelievable. To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it." Medvedev now meets Djokovic on Sunday as the 36-year-old Serbian star once more goes in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title to crown his return to world number one next week.

The third-seeded Medvedev won his lone major at the 2021 US Open when he foiled Djokovic in his bid for a Calendar Grand Slam.

He produced a scintillating performance against Alcaraz, avenging a lopsided loss to the Spaniard in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

Medvedev held his nerve under constant pressure from Alcaraz in the opening set, elevating his level in tie-break to claim the final four points.

Alcaraz didn't face a single break point in the first set, but Medvedev totally dominated the second set -- dropping just two points on serve and breaking the top seed twice.

The Spaniard kept his hopes alive with a break in the fourth game of the third set enough to extend the match to a fourth set.

He saw three break points come and go at 1-1 before Medvedev administered the fatal blow with a superb backhand return, breaking for a 4-2 lead.

A routine hold moved Medvedev to the cusp of victory, which he eventually sealed after an epic final game in which Alcaraz saved three match points but also failed to convert three break points.

Related Topics

World Lead New York Roger Federer July Sunday From Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

8 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

9 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

9 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

9 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

9 hours ago
Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

9 hours ago
 Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers tr ..

Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

9 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works ..

Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works in Sindh until polls date ann ..

9 hours ago
 Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

9 hours ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

9 hours ago
 Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to ..

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous