UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Wins Maiden Clay Court Title At Italian Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Medvedev wins maiden clay court title at Italian Open

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev beat Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 to win the Italian Open on Sunday, his first trophy in a clay court tournament and a major boost ahead of the French Open.

"I don't love clay, but let's call it a friendship," said Medvedev after his one-hour, 41-minute win over the 20-year-old Dane.

Medvedev, who had been 0-3 in Rome prior to this year's edition, claimed his fifth title of the season and 20th of his career.

"I always want to believe in myself and I always want to win the biggest tournaments in the world," said former world number one Medvedev who knocked out 2017 champion Alexander Zverev and 2022 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to the final.

"But at the same time, I didn't think I could win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it, I hated playing on it. I didn't feel good on it and nothing was working." Sunday's final was the first in Rome since 2004 without either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

"When I came here I felt so good in practice and I told my coach, 'I don't know what is happening but I am feeling amazing, so let's see how it goes'," added Medvedev.

"But then you have to play the toughest opponents in the world to try to make it.

"I am really happy I managed to do it and to prove to myself and everyone else that I am capable of doing it." The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, starts in Paris next Sunday.

Medvedev was an opening-round loser in the French capital in all his first four visits before making the quarter-finals in 2021 and last 16 in 2022.

"I like clay much more now," he said after Sunday's final which secured him a sixth trophy at the elite Masters 1000 level.

Medvedev took charge of the final which started 90 minutes late due to more rain, seizing the opening set with a break in the final game.

The momentum slowed in the second as Rune began with a break of the third seed to love, only to lose it for 2-all.

- 'Step it up' - World number seven Rune struck back in the seventh game, which began with a 38-shot rally and ended with Medvedev sending a return long to trail 4-3.

Rune made it 5-3 as he won his 13th point from 16 but was broken back for a second time in the set for 5-5.

Two games later, Medvedev took victory when his opponent fired a forehand long.

"Today we both started a little nervous," Medvedev said. "We were missing easy shots.

"I was able to step it up at the end of the first set before he did.

"But in the second he stepped up immediately, I knew I had to play better and not overthink it too much, just go up to his level. After that I played amazing." Medvedev was playing his second clay final after Barcelona in 2019 where he lost to Dominic Thiem.

Rune was trying to become the youngest player to win the title in Rome since then-19-year-old Rafael Nadal lifted the trophy in 2006.

He defeated Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud en route to Sunday's final and had been hoping to win a second Masters after triumphing at Paris last year.

Related Topics

World Paris Rome Barcelona Same Casper Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Sunday 2017 2019 All From Coach Court Love

Recent Stories

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title part ..

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

33 minutes ago
 Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with ..

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official vis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

2 hours ago
 Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

3 hours ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.