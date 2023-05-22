UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Wins Maiden Clay Court Title At Italian Open

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Medvedev wins maiden clay court title at Italian Open

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev beat Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 to win the Italian Open on Sunday, his first trophy in a clay court tournament and a major boost ahead of the French Open.

Medvedev, who had been 0-3 in Rome prior to this year's edition, claimed his fifth title of the season and 20th of his career.

"I always want to believe in myself and I always want to win the biggest tournaments in the world," said former world number one Medvedev who knocked out 2017 champion Alexander Zverev and 2022 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to the final.

"But at the same time, I didn't think I could win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it, I hated playing on it.

I didn't feel good on it and nothing was working." Sunday's final was the first in Rome since 2004 without either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

"When I came here I felt so good in practice and I told my coach, 'I don't know what is happening but I am feeling amazing, so let's see how it goes'," added Medvedev.

"But then you have to play the toughest opponents in the world to try to make it.

"I am really happy I managed to do it and to prove to myself and everyone else that I am capable of doing it."The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, starts in Paris next Sunday.

Related Topics

World Paris Rome Same Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Sunday 2017 Coach Court

Recent Stories

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title part ..

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

33 minutes ago
 Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with ..

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official vis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

2 hours ago
 Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

3 hours ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.