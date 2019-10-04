Meeke wins Wales Rally GB speed test but Tanak struggles

London, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Kris Meeke won Thursday's opening speed test at Wales Rally GB as heavy rain made conditions treacherous but it was a nightmare start for championship leader Ott Tanak, who was down in 13th The Northern Ireland driver finished the 3.58km special stage on asphalt and gravel roads with a 2.1 second advantage in his Toyota over Belgium's Thierry Neuville, at the wheel of a Hyundai.

"That was tricky. It was dark, slippery and tricky and in those conditions on a race circuit it was like ice. There are no points for today, so let's try to have a good weekend," said Meeke.

After the late afternoon start ceremony at Oulton Park in Liverpool, the curtain-raiser almost provided a fairytale story for Petter Solberg in his last rally before retirement.

The 2003 world champion topped the leaderboard for much of the evening before being overhauled by Meeke and Neuville.

The 44-year-old Norwegian finished 3.

3sec off the lead in third, 0.5sec clear of reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier.

Tanak was down in 13th after surrendering almost nine seconds to team-mate Meeke.

"The engine stopped. I had no lights, they were pointing to the top of the trees and I completely missed the corner," said the Estonian.

Standings1. Kris Meeke-Sebastian Marshall (GBR/Toyota Yaris) 2min 47.4sec, 2. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) at 2.1sec, 3. Petter Solberg-Phil Mills (NOR-GBR/VW Polo) 3.3, 4. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Citroen C3) 3.8, 5. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 4.1, 6. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Citroen C3) 4.7, 7. Matt Edwards-Mark Glennerster (GBR/Hyundai i20) 5.4, 8. Jari-Matti Latvala-Mikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 5.7, 9. Kalle Rovanpera-Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Skoda Fabia R5) 5.8, 10. Kajetan Kajetanowicz/Maciej Szczepaniak (POL/VW Polo) 6.1