Meet the Spanish twin chefs who earned a third Michelin star

Barcelona, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :When they were just eight years old, Spanish twins Sergio and Javier Torres set a goal: they wanted to become chefs who were among the top in their field.

To achieve this they strategically split up to get training in different esteemed kitchens around the world, published books on cooking and presented a popular tv show.

The plan worked.

Over four decades after they surprised their family by saying they wanted to be chefs, Sergio and Javier's Barcelona restaurant, Cocina Hermanos Torres, was awarded a third Michelin star last month.

"We developed a plan, that I think is a perfect plan," a smiling Javier, 51, said at the restaurant, one of only 13 in Spain and Portugal with the top three-star ranking from the prestigious French guide.

"When we started to go out of Barcelona we thought that Sergio would take one path, I would take another, and we would never coincide until we were ready," he added.

The journey took the twins -- who grew up in a working class Barcelona neighbourhood -- to different elite restaurants in Spain, Switzerland and France.

Before moving to Paris where he worked with top French chef Alain Ducasse, Sergio spent two years at the award-winning Le Jardin des Sens in Montpellier which is also run by twins -- Jacques and Laurent Pourcel.

"We were separated but every month we met up in a restaurant, ate well, we spent the little money we had and developed the next steps of our strategy," said Sergio as sat beside his brother.

Both siblings credit their grandmother for their passion for cooking.

"Our grandmother looked after us, and since she was in the kitchen all day we literally grew up in a kitchen," said Sergio.

After earning two Michelin stars with their previous project "Dos Cielos" and becoming familiar faces thanks to their participation in a cooking show, they decided to open Cocina Hermanos Torres in 2018.

The twins visited some 200 possible locations before settling on an industrial building near Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou football stadium.