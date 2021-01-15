Meeting finalises draft for cultural policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai presided over a meeting to finalise the draft for new cultural policy, here at Alhamra on Friday.

According to an LAC spokesperson, the meeting was briefed on proposed cultural policy. Various aspects of the policy were also discussed in detail.

Saman Rai said that the department of Information and Culture, including Alhamra, had worked hard to formulate a cultural policy. A draft had been prepared, which would be submitted for approval soon.

She said that the new policy would lead to revolutionary changes in the field of culture.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif and others.