Meeting Held Regarding PLF 2025 Sukkur Chapter II

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Meeting held regarding PLF 2025 Sukkur Chapter II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A meeting regarding Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah on Friday.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, (ACP) Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary Culture Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Sukkur Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Rangers officials, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, President ACP Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah shared that two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II will take place on February 25 at IBA University, Sukkur. More than 30 sessions are planned, featuring writers, poets, and artists from across the country. A grand music concert will also be a part of festival, said a press release.

CS Shah issued directives for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for the event.

