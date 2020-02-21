Meeting held to review LLF arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :In connection with the organization of International Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), a meeting on Thursday was held to review the arrangements of the event here at Alhamra Art Centre.

The LLF is scheduled from Feb 21 to Feb 23.

During the meeting Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan directed all the employees of the Centre to perform their duties with responsibility. He said that Alhamra Art Centre was of international standard and all out efforts be ensured to maintain cleanliness during the event.

Welcoming the notable writers and artistes, the ED said that their presence in the event was a matter of pride for the Alhamra Art Centre.