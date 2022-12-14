Meeting of Senior Arab Officials to Prepare Second Arab Decade of Disabled Persons Kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :-- The works of the meeting of senior officials in the Arab countries started here today to discuss the initiative of the Secretary-General of the Arab League regarding the preparation of "The Second Arab Decade of Disabled Persons 2023-2032".

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was represented in the meeting by a delegation included Dr. Hashem bin Nawaf Al Ghaleb from the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, and Dr. Talal Al-Harbi from the Human Rights Commission.