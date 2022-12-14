- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Meeting of Senior Arab Officials to Prepare Second Arab Decade of Disabled Persons Kicks off
Meeting Of Senior Arab Officials To Prepare Second Arab Decade Of Disabled Persons Kicks Off
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :-- The works of the meeting of senior officials in the Arab countries started here today to discuss the initiative of the Secretary-General of the Arab League regarding the preparation of "The Second Arab Decade of Disabled Persons 2023-2032".
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was represented in the meeting by a delegation included Dr. Hashem bin Nawaf Al Ghaleb from the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, and Dr. Talal Al-Harbi from the Human Rights Commission.