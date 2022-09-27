Meeting reviews performance of Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Muhammad Rafiullah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the institution's activities, its development and evaluate performance of the staff.

According to a LAC spokesperson here, it was decided to set up a gym for artistes and employees to make their physical health fit. It was also decided to create a mobile app for Alhamra to carry out its mission efficiently.

Speaking on the occasion, the executive director issued instructions to activate the YouTube channel of Alhamra for promotion of art and literature effectively and said that modern techniques would be adopted to improve Alhamra literature and culture activities.

Rafiullah also issued orders to digitalize all books in Alhamra library.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy DirectorCultural Complex Syed Naveed Ul Hasan Bukhari and others were also present.