UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Upcoming Programmes At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Meeting reviews upcoming programmes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi Friday presided over a meeting to review the programmes to be organised in the coming days.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC here, the meeting decided to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with zeal and zest. On Feb 5, an exhibition would be held and a walk would also be organised in which Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro would participate as a special guest.

The meeting also decided to give an open call to artists to participate in the 18th Annual Young Artist Exhibition.

It was announced that a theater festival would also be organised on the International Women's Day. Also, a calligraphy workshop would be organised soon.

Zulfiqar Zulfi told the meeting that many colorful programmes would be organised at the advent of the spring season. He said that serving people was focus of Alhamra administration. He asked the officers for a plan of action for the next three months.

All officers of Alhamra shared their views regarding creation of unique programmes. Zulfi issued instructions for reviewing decoration of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts on daily basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Young Women

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

30 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>