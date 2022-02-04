Meeting reviews upcoming programmes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi Friday presided over a meeting to review the programmes to be organised in the coming days.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC here, the meeting decided to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with zeal and zest. On Feb 5, an exhibition would be held and a walk would also be organised in which Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro would participate as a special guest.

The meeting also decided to give an open call to artists to participate in the 18th Annual Young Artist Exhibition.

It was announced that a theater festival would also be organised on the International Women's Day. Also, a calligraphy workshop would be organised soon.

Zulfiqar Zulfi told the meeting that many colorful programmes would be organised at the advent of the spring season. He said that serving people was focus of Alhamra administration. He asked the officers for a plan of action for the next three months.

All officers of Alhamra shared their views regarding creation of unique programmes. Zulfi issued instructions for reviewing decoration of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts on daily basis.