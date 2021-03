(@FahadShabbir)

Aboard the Papal Plane, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Monday said meeting top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani during his trip to Iraq was "good for my soul".

Returned to Rome from Baghdad, the pontiff told journalists on board his plane that the cleric was "a wise man", adding: "That meeting was good for my soul."