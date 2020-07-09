UrduPoint.com
Meeting Under Virus Cloud, US, Mexican Leaders Hail Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held talks with Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the US leader's past disparaging remarks about America's southern neighbor.

Speaking after an Oval Office meeting, Trump hailed the US-Mexico relationship as "outstanding," and Lopez Obrador -- a left-wing populist -- adopted a conciliatory tone.

"The relationship between the United States and Mexico has never been closer than it is right now," said Trump, who ran for president on a pledge to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out "rapists" and "criminals.

" "Each of us was elected on the pledge to fight corruption, return power to the people and put the interests of our countries first," Trump told Lopez Obrador. "I do that and you do that." Lopez Obrador thanked Trump for his "understanding" and told his US counterpart: "You have not tried to treat us as a colony.

"On the contrary, you have honored our condition as an independent nation. That's why I'm here: to express to the people of the United States that their president has behaved with us with kindness and respect."The Mexican leader also thanked Trump for helping on trade and with medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

