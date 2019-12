(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d'Or prize at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Rapinoe, 34, succeeds Norway's Ada Hegerberg, the inaugural winner of the women's prize last year, after starring on and off the field as the US retained the World Cup in France in July.